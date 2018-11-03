Use a combination of options to trade bottom-up reversals confidently

Quantsapp Private

Trades taken after a confirmation of a trend reversal are more prudent. But more often than not these reversal moves are generally unidirectional.

Trading in these situations can be tricky as we are in a trade set-up which is throwing a ‘left out’ feeling, while most participants are afraid of heights and may not have the courage to create positions after a big move. The feeling is more pronounced when the reversal is from the bottom up. This is because while pessimism could be fast and contagious, optimism is more often than not more cynical.

Hence, bottom-up reversals like these, especially once established, are better traded with options. Moves like these leave potential supports or the stop loss too far off. The only way to align trades to those levels along with keeping the economic sensibility alive is by taking an options route.

A simple answer could be to buy a Call outright. The predefined maximum loss and slower stings from an unfavourable move and more than proportionate gains with every increment does make it a good choice. But it is a good idea only if the trade is for a few hours.

But when it is options, we are confronted with two problems. Reversals from bottom up are generally accompanied with a drop in implied volatility, or risk premiums in options. This in turn would reduce the option premium regardless of movement in price or time.

Another issue is that the market could decide to take a breather before the next leg up. The very digestion exercise, or time correction, may reduce the premium in options while we wait for the next leg up.

These two issues can be addressed easily once we resort to a combination of options instead of a single option. Now these reversals may come at any time. Hence, we can resort to one of the two solutions depending upon time to expiry.

Considering about 20 sessions to expiry, for the first 15 sessions it is always prudent to deploy an Out-of-Money (OTM) Bull Spread. Buy one step higher strike Call and go two or even three steps higher and sell that strike Call.

Keep the net premium outflow as maximum loss, while the strike difference less the net expense should be the targeted profit. Since we have a buy and a sell it would take care of a drop in implied volatility as well as time decay if any.

For the last five sessions or during expiry week, a slight alteration is needed. After a reversal move, trade can be initiated with same one higher strike Call but sell not one but two lots of a three steps higher strike Call.

This trade does have unlimited loss scenario in case of a violent move up, but considering the move is already in place and speedy time decay in final days of expiry, it does seem prudent.

Profit can be booked as one is approaching the double sold strike. If the trade goes wrong, the loss could be minuscule, turning the risk profile much more favourable.

Thus, instead of felling ‘left out’, use option combinations to trade confidently even if you missed catching the bottom.

Disclaimer: The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private Limited. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.