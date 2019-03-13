USDJPY hits 8- year high

The above graph is line chart of USDJPY from 1st Jan 2015 to till now.



The Japanese Yen extended its losses against the dollar on Tuesday, declining towards eight years of low as expectations for higher interest rate by U.S central bank this year. USDJPY hits high of 122.88 today, highest level since July 2007. The greenback strengthened across the other major currencies after Fed Chair person Janet Yellen reiterated last week that the central bank still expects to start raising interest rates this year if the economy continues to improve as expected.





USDJPY has boosted by recent development of BoJ monetary policies. BOJ maintained its QE program at the pace of 80 trillion yen per year, hoping to overturn the deflation tide to inflation and doubling the money supply in the market and it is continued to devalue the Yen, which boosted Japans exports. On data release last week, Japan came out with Q1 GDP marking at 0.6% against 0.4% earlier. Economy expanded at its fastest pace in a year in January-March but growth was inflated by inventory as business investment failed to gather momentum, keeping alive expectations for more monetary stimulus later this year.



USDJPY was trading in the range of 118.50-120.50 in last three month. Now, the pair has broken the technical resistance of 122 and it can rally towards next resistance of 125. If prices move above 125 levels, it can take another rally till 128 in the near term. Most technical indicators like MACD and Moving averages are indicating up trend.

