'USD/INR trading near support levels; opt for bull call spread this week'

Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers

Last week's profit booking in USD/INR has pushed the prices below the support level of 70.5 on an intraday basis. However, the bulls managed to reclaim the support levels on a closing basis.

The Rupee hit a low of 70.36, before closing at 70.5 against the greenback.

Trading in the coming week may be difficult as the prices of the currency pair are near the support levels.

There is a gap on weekly, as well as, on the daily chart which could slide till the levels of 70.12 and 69.70, if Friday session low (70.36) breaks on the downside.

The high and low of Friday’s session will play an important role in deciding the trading strategy for the upcoming days as it will now act as a signal candle for the bulls and bears.

If RSI, which is also trading at important support levels, breaks on the downside, it could result in sharp moves.

On the contrary, we can expect this correction to come to an end only after bulls give some confirmation by trading above the high of the signal candle (70.98).

The bias is likely to be on the downside as prices are trading below all major short-term and medium-term moving averages.

Also, their medium-term averages curve has now gone flat from sloping upwards. The major level for the coming days will be the 70.12 which is the support area of the previous gap level. Also, 200, as well as, 100-day moving averages, falls in the same area.

The weekly chart is suggesting that the upward momentum for the currency pair has taken a pause for the time being.

There will be the conditional short sell opportunity for the traders once 70.36 trades on the downside.

Even though it is a major support level but the downside is still limited because the fall is likely to arrest at 70.12 as trading in important moving averages is difficult in one attempt.

Considering the overall scenario, traders can go short in 71 CE at 0.085 and hedge the position by buying 71.50 CE at 0.0275 of October 4th contract.

(The author is a Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.)