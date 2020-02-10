USD/INR strategy: Traders can opt for bull put spread as bulls may come back

Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers

As expected, USD/INR witnessed the supply pressure at the higher levels and profit booking was witnessed till the support level of 71.09. We have been maintaining the cautious stance for the previous week and eventually the awaited correction took place where currency pair closed almost flat at 71.515 after the correction.

61.8 percent retracement level and bearish candlestick pattern acted as a barrier for the currency pair. Thereby, the selling pressure at higher level was registered. The short term trading range of 71.85 and 71.10 was respected and the bulls bounced back exactly from the support level. Setup suggesting that 71.10 is emerging as an important base for the coming days and higher levels can be expected after a phase of consolidation.

Observing from “bird eye” view, the current trading setup is reflecting the mirror image of what has happened in the month of November and December. The sharp fall was accompanied by pullback and phase of mild consolidation which eventually resulted in sharp move on an upside.

In an upcoming week, bears need to adopt the cautious stance as the current pullback is preceded by a correction and falls in the category of reversal after retracement. Such scenario holds the high probability of breaking out of the resistance zone and could propel till the level of 72 in days to come. Positive bias is also reflecting in the intraday chart where volatility breakout has taken place and momentum indicators are trading in the bullish zone. Bulls are likely to take the rally forward and probable breakout could happen.

Trading strategy

Putting the overall things into perspective, it's quite evident that bulls might get back into action and any dips should be used as a buying opportunity. Traders can form “bull put spread” where ATM put option can be sold to gain premium and OTM put option can be bought to hedge the positions.

Sell 71.50 PE at 0.1875

Buy 71.00 PE at 0.0325

Strategy would enable traders to get premium of up to 0.155 paisa with limited risk.

Note: Options premium mentioned are based on closing price as on 7th February of 14th February contract.

Manish Srivastava is a Technical Analyst (equity & currency) at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.