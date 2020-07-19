USD/INR likely to trade with negative bias; deploy modified Married Call next week: Rudra Shares

Manish Srivastava

A mild pullback was witnessed in the US Dollar/Indian Rupee (USD/INR) in the last few trading sessions which eventually fizzled out at higher levels. After registering a high of Rs 75.53 on July 14, bears made a comeback and the currency pair closed with the approximate loss of 26 paise on a weekly basis at Rs 74.93 per US Dollar.

Negative sentiments of USD across the globe helped the rupee in gaining strength and exchange rates have registered a substantial decline in the last few weeks. Technical structure is favouring the bears and further weakness in the currency pair can be expected in the coming days. After breaking down from a triangle formation, prices went through a mild pullback and retested the neckline of the triangle. Clusters of medium-term moving averages also acted a major resistance zone and a bearish hidden gap candle emerged in the daily time frame on July 15. The prices have also formed a bearish Marubozu candle on Friday's trading session and given a breakdown of a bear flag pattern. The setup is indicating a target of Rs 73 per USD in the medium-term.

USD/INR CASH

Momentum indicators on a weekly time frame are also losing strength. The RSI, which was trading in a bullish zone since March 2020, has now entered in a sideways zone and short-term moving averages have developed a negative curve. Considering the short-term view, price patterns on intraday charts are also favouring bears. Prices are tagging the lower Bollinger band in hourly as well as 15 minutes time frame and momentum indicators are trading in the bearish zone. This structure indicates that we can expect the currency pair to trade sideways with negative bias in a forthcoming trading week and levels of Rs 74.65-74.45 per US Dollar can be expected.

FIIs data and fundamental triggers

Generally, there is a direct correlation between the domestic currency and foreign currency inflow; the inflow of foreign capital strengthens the domestic currency and vice versa. Though in the current case, the outflow of approximately Rs 3,990 crore in the month of July is not sufficient enough to deteriorate rupee sentiments.

Apart from this, the fundamental trigger like goods and services surplus of approximately $11.70 billion in Q1 (April to June) have placed the INR in a better position. The foreign exchange reserve of India has propelled by more than $3 billion and registered a record high of $516.362 billion. The Reliance Industries' fundraising has played a major part in it.

Moreover, Google has announced the investment of $10 billion to accelerate India's global economy over the period of 5 to 7 years, and the $4.5 billion out of it will be invested through Reliance Jio Platforms which would eventually enhance the forex reserves of India. The Reserve Bank of India, being an active trader in the currency pair can use the liquidity to buy USD and maintain stability in the currency pair. The above scenario is likely to result in the gradual strengthening of INR against USD.

Trading strategy

Considering the overall setup, it's quite evident that a sideways move is expected in the coming days with the dominance of bears. The scenario can be traded with the use of bearish to neutral trading strategy. Hence, the modified "Married Call" strategy can be adopted. The short positions can be initiated in future along with long position in Call option and to reduce the overall costing of strategy, deep OTM put options can be sold.

Sell USD/INR future @ 75.07Buy USDINR 75.25 CE @ 0.1125Sell USD/INR 74.50 PE @ 0.0375Expected loss - 0.255 points (subject to theta decay)

Expected profit - 0.495 points (subject to theta decay)

Note: Option premium resembles the last trading price as on July 17 for July 24 contract. Closing price is taken as per spot levels at 20:30 hours IST on July 17, 2020.

