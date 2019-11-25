USD/INR forming base at 71.40, bulls could take the rally towards 72.40

Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers

After a big move, USD/INR went through a consolidation phase and closed with mild gains of 14 paise at 71.79 on a weekly basis. The sharp move took a breather and the currency pair remained sideways throughout the week.

The bullish setup is still intact and traders can expect up move to resume in the coming days. The currency pair is going through the normal process of uptrend, where a sharp move is followed by a phase of consolidation and then form fresh base for further up move.

Weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has started trading in a bullish zone after a long time and prices are on the verge of breaking out of decline trend line resistance.

We saw the violation of trend line twice but failed to close above it, now the momentum indicators suggest that closing basis breakout is on the cards.

On the daily chart, the currency pair is trading above all major short and medium term moving averages and RSI is trading at important support levels. The Average Directional Index (ADX) has started trading above 20 levels, indicating that the trending move is building up.

In the short term, the base of the currency pair is intact at 71.40, where 20-day moving average is also placed and any dip above this level will provide a buying opportunity for traders. The expected upside target is 72.4.

Intraday charts are suggesting that the bullish bias needs to be maintained and the currency pair has started trading above the upper Bollinger band. Momentum indicators are also favouring the bulls and suggesting the revival of up move.

The market is waiting for the GDP data and the next phase of movement may be triggered after that. Till then the currency pair will consolidate in the range of 71.5 - 72.4.

Trading strategy

Considering the current trading setup, where bias is fairly positive, traders can go short in 71.50 PE at 0.0775 of November 29 contract and to hedge the positions with two lots of 72.50 CE can be sold at 0.020 simultaneously.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions