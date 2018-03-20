USD-INR to trade between 65.10-65.30: Bhaskar Panda

The 10-year Indian benchmark bond yield has started looking up after touching lows recently, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.
Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The dollar index is consolidating around 89.85 levels ahead of the Fed meeting and a tariff war. The USD-INR pair is consolidating around 65 pivot. I expect a little higher range between 65.10-65.30 for the day."He further added, "The 10-year Indian benchmark bond yield has started looking up after touching lows recently. I expect a range play within 7.58-7.65 percent for the day."