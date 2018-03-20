USD-INR to trade between 65.10-65.30: Bhaskar Panda

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The dollar index is consolidating around 89.85 levels ahead of the Fed meeting and a tariff war. The USD-INR pair is consolidating around 65 pivot. I expect a little higher range between 65.10-65.30 for the day."

He further added, "The 10-year Indian benchmark bond yield has started looking up after touching lows recently. I expect a range play within 7.58-7.65 percent for the day."