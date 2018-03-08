USD-INR to trade between 64.80-65.10: Mohan Shenoi

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "The dollar was weaker due to rising protectionism in US which could potentially lead to trade wars if US trading partners retaliate."

"The rupee is in a range as support from dollar weakness and lower oil is neutralised by weaker equity markets where sentiment remains adverse. We expect the USD-INR to trade in a range of 64.80-65.10 for the day."

"Lower crude oil prices and Government's pitch for a rating upgrade to Fitch has improved sentiment in the bond market. We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 7.66-7.70 percent for the day," he added.