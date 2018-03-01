USD-INR to start consolidating, says Bhaskar Panda

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The dollar index has steadied above 89.50 levels ahead of the new Fed chief's first congressional testimony. Stocks and currencies across Asia Ex-Japan also did well against the US Dollar."

"Given this background, I expect the USD-INR pair to start consolidating in an intraday range of 64.70-64.90 today."

"The 10-year benchmark bond yield has retraced a bit after touching a recent high of 7.75 percent. I expect a range between 7.65-7.70 percent for today."