USD-INR to start consolidating, says Bhaskar Panda

I expect a range between 7.65-7.70 percent for today in 10-year benchmark bond yield, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.
Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The dollar index has steadied above 89.50 levels ahead of the new Fed chief's first congressional testimony. Stocks and currencies across Asia Ex-Japan also did well against the US Dollar."
"Given this background, I expect the USD-INR pair to start consolidating in an intraday range of 64.70-64.90 today."
"The 10-year benchmark bond yield has retraced a bit after touching a recent high of 7.75 percent. I expect a range between 7.65-7.70 percent for today."