you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Mar 13, 2018 08:09 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

USD-INR may trade in a range of 64.95-65.10: Bhaskar Panda

The 10-year benchmark bond yield is down and may move towards 7.60 percent gradually, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The USD-INR pair is hovering around 65 pivot and is looking for a breakout. I expect another tame day today in which the USD-INR pair might trade in a range of 64.95-65.10."

"India's February CPI was below expectations and fear of a sudden acceleration seems like a remote possibility. Hence, the 10-year benchmark bond yield is down and may move towards 7.60 percent gradually," he added.

