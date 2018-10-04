App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 08:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US weekly jobless claims drop to near 49-year low

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates last week for the third time this year and removed the reference to monetary policy remaining "accommodative"

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to a near 49-year low last week, pointing to sustained labour market strength, which should continue to underpin economic growth.

The labour market, which is viewed as being near or at full employment, is steadily boosting wage growth, which could help to support consumer spending as the stimulus from the Trump administration's $1.5 trillion tax-cut package fades.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 8,000 to a seasonally adjusted 207,000 for the week ended September 29, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Data for the prior week was revised to show 1,000 more applications received than previously reported. Claims fell to 202,000 during the week ended September 15, which was the lowest level since November 1969.

related news

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims slipping to 213,000 in the latest week. The Labor Department said claims for South and North Carolina were affected by Hurricane Florence, which lashed the region in mid-September.

The four-week moving average of initial claims, considered a better measure of labour market trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility, rose 500 to 207,000 last week.

US financial markets were little moved by the report.

The claims data has no bearing on September's employment report, which is scheduled for release on Friday. According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 185,000 in September after surging 201,000 in August. The unemployment rate is forecast falling one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.8 percent, an 18-year low first hit in May.

Payrolls growth could, however, surprise on the upside as data on Wednesday showed an increase in hiring by private companies in September and a jump in private sector jobs.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates last week for the third time this year and removed the reference to monetary policy remaining "accommodative."

Thursday's claims report also showed the number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid fell 13,000 to 1.65 million for the week ended September 22. The four-week moving average of the so-called continuing claims decreased 15,250 to 1.66 million, the lowest level since October 1973.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 07:30 pm

tags #markets #world

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.