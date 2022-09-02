US superbubble is in its final act with an unprecedented dangerous mix: Jeremy Grantham

The United States is entering into the final act of a superbubble, which has an “unprecedentedly dangerous mix”, widely respected British investor Jeremy Grantham has said.

“If history repeats, the play will once again be a Tragedy. We must hope this time for a minor one,” wrote the co-founder of GMO.

Ordinary bubbles have only 2-sigma deviation from the trend, the current one is a superbubble like the one that formed in 1929 and then 2000 because the deviation from trend is 2.5+ sigma. Also, the current bubble/superbubble has another worrying feature, it is spread across asset classes and historical parallels aren’t comforting.

“The current superbubble features an unprecedentedly dangerous mix of cross-asset overvaluation (with bonds, housing, and stocks all critically overpriced and now rapidly losing momentum), commodity shock, and Fed hawkishness,” he said in a note on August 31, adding that the “worst is yet to come”.

Going by past data, after the bear rally, which came this summer, the next stage would be economic decline.

“Why are the historic superbubbles always followed by major economic setbacks? Perhaps because they occurred after a very extended build-up of market and economic forces—with a major surge of optimism thrown in at the end,” he wrote.

Multiple pain points

The economic outlook is much worse when the superbubble affects multiple asset-classes like it did in Japan in 1989 or globally in 2006, he wrote.

In 1989 Japan, real-estate and stock prices were inflated and the crash came in 1991. It was followed by what came to be known as the Lost Decade when economic growth stagnated.

In 2006, housing prices were surging, which finally led to the 2008 Global Financial Crisis (GFC).

“The current superbubble features the most dangerous mix of these factors in modern times: all three major asset classes—housing, stocks, and bonds – were critically historically overvalued at the end of last year,” he wrote.

And then there is the inflation surge and rate shock, like it happened in the early seventies. “And to make matters worse, we have a commodity and energy surge (as painfully seen in 1972 and in 2007) and these commodity shocks have always cast a long growth-suppressing shadow,” he wrote.

Dangers getting closer

Among the near-term problems in the economy, Grantham listed increased food and energy prices causing civil disorder in the most vulnerable countries, Europe slipping into a recession, global growth coming down and renewed antitrust action.

The longer-term problems include a thinning population, scarce resources and climate-change weighing on GDP.

On population, he wrote, “Workers are beginning to be in short supply and will stay that way for the indefinite future in China and the developed world, where no single country is producing babies at replacement rate. Together with rapid ageing, this will be a drag on growth and a push on inflation”.

Farming weather becoming difficult can destabilise a growing number of poorer countries in the near future, according to him.

The long-term negative issues such as climate, human fertility, food and other resources are quickly turning into short-term concerns that weigh on inflation and growth. “Indeed, collectively, they pose a potential risk to our long-term viability,” he wrote.