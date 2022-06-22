 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US Stocks : Wall Street opens lower, Powell's testimony to Congress in focus

Reuters
Jun 22, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST

After rallying the previous session, U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday, with investors closely watching Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 177.68 points, or 0.58%, at the open to 30,352.57.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 30.90 points, or 0.82%, at 3,733.89, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 127.35 points, or 1.15%, to 10,941.95 at the opening bell.

first published: Jun 22, 2022 08:10 pm
