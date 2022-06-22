English
    US Stocks : Wall Street opens lower, Powell's testimony to Congress in focus

    After rallying the previous session, U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday, with investors closely watching Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

    Reuters
    June 22, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST
    Representative Image

    U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday after a rally in the previous session, with investor focus squarely on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony for cues on interest rate hikes and the state of the economy.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 177.68 points, or 0.58%, at the open to 30,352.57.

    The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 30.90 points, or 0.82%, at 3,733.89, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 127.35 points, or 1.15%, to 10,941.95 at the opening bell.
    Reuters
    first published: Jun 22, 2022 08:10 pm
