US stocks tread water ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony

AFP
Mar 07, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST

Tuesday will be the first of two hearings involving Fed Chair Jerome Powell, and they come as recent employment and inflation data raised worries that the central bank could enact further, significant rate increases.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 33,403.27.(Representative image/ Reuters)

Wall Street stocks were little changed early Tuesday as markets awaited Federal Reserve congressional testimony that will be digested for clues on additional interest rate hikes.

Since early last year, the Fed has lifted the benchmark lending rate eight times in hopes of reining in surging inflation.

Powell is expected to keep his options open, saying that there has been some progress in countering price increases, but more action is needed.