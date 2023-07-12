US stocks surge after annual inflation falls to 2-year low

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened up 0.7 percent at 34,482.85.

US stocks jumped in early trading Wednesday following the news that inflation cooled last month by more than expected.

The consumer price index (CPI) measure of inflation eased to 3.0 percent on an annual basis last month -- its lowest level since March 2021 -- while core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also fell.

The data raises the likelihood the US Federal Reserve will meet its two percent long-term inflation target sooner than previously anticipated, potentially shortening the length of its aggressive campaign of interest rate hikes.

The Fed is still widely expected to plough ahead with another rate hike of a quarter percentage point later this month to further cool inflation.

But analysts say the cooler-than-expected CPI print in June raises the chances it could be its last.

"There is clear evidence of encouraging disinflation for both total and core CPI that should temper worries about the Fed raising rates again beyond its July FOMC meeting," Briefing.com chief market analyst Patrick O'Hare wrote in a note shortly after the CPI figure was released.

"The new data could give the Fed reason to debate whether any further rate hikes after this month are needed," Oxford Economics chief US economist Ryan Sweet wrote in a note to clients.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.8 percent at 4,476.29, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index surged 1.2 percent to 13,926.06.

Meanwhile, the yields on 2-year and 10-year Treasury notes fell after the latest inflation data was published.