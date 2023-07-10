US stocks open week with modest gains

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 4,405.33, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was flat at 13,661.66.

Wall Street stocks edged higher early Monday ahead of key US inflation data and banking earnings later in the week.

The benign start to the trading week in New York followed reports showing flat consumer inflation in China and a drop in producer prices, the latest sign of weakness in the world's second biggest economy.

Highlights in this week's calendar include the June US consumer price index report and earnings from major banks and large companies from a few other sectors.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 33,832.29.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 4,405.33, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was flat at 13,661.66.

"The market is in a holding pattern. People don't want to take long positions before the CPI report," said LBBW's Karl Haeling.

"If we can get through the CPI without any upside surprises, then maybe people will try to take a shot at buying the market a little bit."