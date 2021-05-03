MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

US stocks open higher as earnings deluge continues

Markets are also keeping an eye on the coronavirus crisis in India, where there have now been some 20 million cases and much of the country's health system has been overwhelmed.

AFP
May 03, 2021 / 07:49 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Wall Street stocks were higher early Monday to open a week that includes key US jobs data and earnings from General Motors, Pfizer and others.

Investors remain broadly optimistic about improving economic conditions in the United States, although there is also increased talk about the hit from cost inflation tied to higher commodity expenses and supply chain problems.

Markets are also keeping an eye on the coronavirus crisis in India, where there have now been some 20 million cases and much of the country's health system has been overwhelmed.

Key economic reports this week include the April employment report on Friday, which will show the number of jobs added in the month and update the unemployment rate. General Motors will release results on Wednesday expected to update the market on the hit from a global semiconductor supply crunch.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.8 percent at 34,149.99.

Close

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent to 4,203.51, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.2 percent to 13,984.12.

Among individual companies, Verizon rose 0.5 percent after announcing it is selling faded internet stars Yahoo and AOL to private equity firm Apollo Global Management for $5 billion. Apollo gained 0.5 percent.

 
AFP
TAGS: #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News
first published: May 3, 2021 07:49 pm

Must Listen

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.