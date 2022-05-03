English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    US stocks open flat as market eyes Fed, Ukraine

    After a topsy-turvy session Monday in which stocks ended the session modestly higher, equities were zig-zagging again early Tuesday.

    May 03, 2022 / 08:17 PM IST

    Wall Street stocks were little changed early Tuesday amid elevated volatility as markets awaited a key Federal Reserve decision and monitored ongoing developments in Ukraine.

    After a topsy-turvy session Monday in which stocks ended the session modestly higher, equities were zig-zagging again early Tuesday.

    "The markets remain edgy, as the Fed is expected to be aggressive in this monetary policy tightening cycle," Charles Schwab investment bank said in a note.

    "Moreover, sentiment continues to be hampered by the ongoing war in Ukraine, the recent jump in interest rates, the continued rally in the US dollar, and the economic impact of the covid lockdowns in China."

    About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.1 percent to 33,013.97.

    Close

    Related stories

    The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 4,159.94, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.1 percent to 12,542.79.

    Analysts broadly expect the Fed on Wednesday to increase the benchmark lending rate by a half point in a bid to counter inflation.

    Worries about the Fed's moves have pressured stocks for months, prompting debate on the extent that the monetary policy shift has been baked into the market already.

    Investors are also watching developments in Russia.

    Michael Carpenter, US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said Russia plans to "annex" two eastern regions of Ukraine battered by its invasion after failing to overthrow the government in Kyiv.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Business #International Markets #United States #Wall Street #World News
    first published: May 3, 2022 08:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.