US stocks mostly down as markets weigh bank turmoil, ECB rate hike

AFP
Mar 16, 2023 / 07:54 PM IST

Wall Street stocks were mostly lower early Thursday amid lingering angst over the banking sector as the European Central Bank forged ahead with a large interest rate increase.

Credit Suisse's fortunes in the markets reversed following intervention by the Swiss central bank, but shares in some US regional banks plunged again, with First Republic Bank down more than 30 percent in early trading.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.6 percent to 31,677.89.

The broad-based S&P 500 declined 0.2 percent to 3,883.01, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.1 percent to 111,439.94.