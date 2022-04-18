English
    US stocks mixed at start of heavy earnings week

    About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 percent at 34,575.23; the broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent to 4,403.57, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.2 percent at 13,328.18.

    AFP
    April 18, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Wall Street stocks were mixed early Monday as a heavy week of corporate earnings got underway and investors digested cautious commentary from Chinese officials following better-than-expected data.

    Worries about higher interest rates and Russia's grinding invasion of Ukraine continued to cloud the outlook as Bank of America reported solid earnings despite lower investment banking fees.

    Other earnings reports this week will come from Tesla, Procter & Gamble and Netflix. The calendar also includes housing data as well as the annual spring meeting of the IMF and World Bank.

    China's economic growth accelerated in the first quarter of the year to 4.8 percent, topping expectations, but the government warned of "significant challenges" ahead while massive Covid-19 lockdowns started to bite.

    About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 percent at 34,575.23.

    The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent to 4,403.57, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.2 percent at 13,328.18.

    Among individual companies, Twitter declined 0.4 percent in the first session since the company adopted a "poison pill" to counter a hostile takeover bid by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

     



    AFP
    Tags: #Market #stock market #stocks #United States #US stocks #Wall Street
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 08:29 pm
