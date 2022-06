US stocks end down slightly after early boost from Jerome Powell; oil falls

Representative Image

Major U.S. stock indexes ended down slightly Wednesday, losingearly gains tied to remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the U.S. central bank is "strongly committed" to bringing down inflation, while sharply lower oil prices weighed on energy shares.

The S&P 500 energy sector (.SPNY) was down 4.2%.

The dollar fell alongside U.S. Treasury yields on fears the U.S. economy could slip into recession after Powell, in testimony to the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, said higher rates are painful but are the means the U.S. central bank has to slow inflation.

"Like all Fed commentary, there are positives and negatives, but the overall message is the Fed is not backing away from rate hikes," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.

The Fed recently raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point - its biggest hike since 1994.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 47.12 points, or 0.15%, to 30,483.13, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 4.9 points, or 0.13%, to 3,759.89 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 16.22 points, or 0.15%, to 11,053.08.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) lost 0.70% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.49%.