US stocks edge higher amid signs of ebbing inflation

Jan 27, 2023 / 08:38 PM IST

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 34,019.22.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 4,065.70, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 percent to 11,546.15.

Wall Street stocks edged higher early Friday following data showing further ebbing of US inflation and mixed earnings, including a downcast Intel report that weighed on the Dow.

A benchmark of inflation closely-watched by the Federal Reserve showed further moderation in December, opening the door to smaller interest rate hikes as efforts to cool the economy ripple through sectors.

But shares of Intel plunged around 10 percent early Friday after it reported lower profits and projected a loss in the first quarter of 2023 as it contends with weakening demand and oversupply of chips in key markets.

