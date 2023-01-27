US stocks edge higher amid signs of ebbing inflation

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 4,065.70, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 percent to 11,546.15.

Wall Street stocks edged higher early Friday following data showing further ebbing of US inflation and mixed earnings, including a downcast Intel report that weighed on the Dow.

A benchmark of inflation closely-watched by the Federal Reserve showed further moderation in December, opening the door to smaller interest rate hikes as efforts to cool the economy ripple through sectors.

But shares of Intel plunged around 10 percent early Friday after it reported lower profits and projected a loss in the first quarter of 2023 as it contends with weakening demand and oversupply of chips in key markets.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 34,019.22.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 4,065.70, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 percent to 11,546.15.

Earnings this week have been a mixed bag and that trend continued on Friday.

On the positive side, American Express jumped 9.7 percent after its forecast topped analyst expectations.

But Chevron fell 2.9 percent after reporting lower-than-expected profits despite notching record earnings in 2022. The oil giant had rallied in the prior session after announcing a new $75 billion share repurchase program and hiking its corporate dividend.

Hasbro fell 4.2 percent as the toymaker said it was cutting around 15 percent of its global workforce, around 1,000 jobs, as it projected fourth-quarter earnings below expectations.