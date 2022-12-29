 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

US stocks drop on recession fears, Nasdaq closes at new bear market low

Reuters
Dec 29, 2022 / 07:07 AM IST

All 11 of the S&P 500 sector indices fell on Wednesday. Energy stocks were the biggest losers, dipping over 2.2 percent as worries over demand in China weighed on oil prices

Wall Street

Wall Street's main indices ended weaker on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a 2022 closing low, as investors grappled with mixed economic data, rising Covid cases in China, and geopolitical tensions heading into 2023.

The Nasdaq Composite ended at 10,213.288, the lowest since the bear market began in November 2021 after the index hit a record high. The last time the Nasdaq ended lower was in July 2020. Its previous closing low for 2022 was 10,321.388 on October 14.

"There was no Santa rally this year. The Grinch showed up this December for investors," said Greg Bassuk, chief executive at AXS Investments in Port Chester, New York.

December is typically a strong month for equities, with a rally in the week after Christmas. The S&P 500 index has posted only 18 Decembers with losses since 1950, Truist Advisory Services data show.

"Normally a Santa Claus Rally is sparked by hopes of factors that will drive economic and market growth," Bassuk said. "The negative and mixed economic data, greater concerns around Covid reemergence and ongoing geopolitical tensions and ... all of that also translating Fed policy is all impeding Santa (from) showing up at the end of this year."

All 11 of the S&P 500 sector indices fell on Wednesday. Energy stocks were the biggest losers, dipping over 2.2 percent as worries over demand in China weighed on oil prices.