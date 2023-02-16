 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

US stocks drop after wholesale inflation data

AFP
Feb 16, 2023 / 09:09 PM IST

Wall Street stocks fell early Thursday after wholesale price inflation rose more than expected, adding to worries about further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

(Representational image: Reuters)

Wall Street stocks fell early Thursday after wholesale price inflation rose more than expected, adding to worries about further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, bounced 0.7 percent in January from December, topping estimates.

The data is the latest to show a mixed impact of Fed interest rate hikes thus far on US economic activity.

Stocks on Wednesday advanced on optimism about the world's biggest economy, following strong retail sales.