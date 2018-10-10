US stock market at a 'tipping point': Morgan Stanley

Moneycontrol News

The investment cycle for the US stock markets has reached a "tipping point", according to Business Insider report that quoted Morgan Stanley.

The equities research at the financial services company says value stocks will soon make a comeback against growth stocks, the news website reported.

Value stocks are those that usually trade at lower prices relative to their fundamentals.

Growth stocks, known for their potential to generate high returns, are beginning to stumble, according to Morgan Stanley.

The real advantage of growth stocks such as Facebook, Alphabet, Amazon, and Netflix compared with value stocks is coming to an end.

Morgan Stanley's conclusion is based on the recent spike in US bond yields, which led to a broad sell-off in global markets.

If the Federal Reserve continues hiking interest rates, bond yields could rise further, analysts at Morgan Stanley said.

The S&P reaction to the rise in bond yields is similar to its reaction to the sell-off in February.

Since the February sell-off, gains have been led by tech, healthcare, and consumer discretionary stocks.

Analysts at the financial services company currently favour energy, utilities, and financials over tech and discretionary stocks.

US growth could be halted by a cyclical bear market once the boost from Donald Trump's tax cuts wanes, according to Morgan Stanley.

"Our concern lies with the fact that 2019 consensus forecasts do not anticipate such a dynamic at all," the analysts said.