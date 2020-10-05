172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|us-stock-futures-rise-on-donald-trumps-health-progress-5922331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US stock futures rise on Donald Trump's health progress

Trump, 74, was flown to hospital for treatment for the coronavirus on Friday, but his doctors say he has responded well and could return to the White House on Monday.

Reuters

US stock futures rose on Monday on hopes that President Donald Trump could be discharged from hospital later in the day, easing some of the political uncertainty that shook Wall Street in the previous session.

Trump, 74, was flown to hospital for treatment for the coronavirus on Friday, but his doctors say he has responded well and could return to the White House on Monday.


S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.45% in early Asian trading, while Nasdaq futures gained 0.58%.


Asian markets looked set to follow that lead with Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures up 1.16%, Japanese stock futures rising 0.75%, and ​Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures up 1.38%.


The dollar edged higher against the yen but fell slightly against the Swiss franc as traders jockeyed for position ahead would could be a volatile day in global markets.


Doctors treating Trump say they are pleased with his progress. Relief about his health could fuel a rally in equities and other risky assets as investors prepare for the run-up to next month’s U.S. presidential election.


“Equities and other risk-on traders should be well supported by easing concerns about Trump’s health,” said Junichi Ishikawa, senior currency strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.


“For the dollar, the impact is not quite as clear cut. It should fall against most currencies due to an increase in risk appetite, but the yen is also weak, and that’s the one currency the dollar can rise against.”


Investors around the world were stunned late Thursday after Trump announced that he and the first lady had tested positive for coronavirus.


With less than a month until the presidential election on November 3, Trump’s contraction of the coronavirus is another source of market volatility that makes the outcome of the vote even more difficult to predict.


In currency markets, the dollar rose 0.19% to 105.54 yen but fell 0.48% to 0.9171 Swiss franc as some investors adjusted positions in safe-harbour currencies.

Gold, another asset often bought during times of uncertainty, rose 0.1% to $1,900.92. Brent crude futures rose 0.25% to $39.37 a barrel while U.S. crude futures gained 0.4% to $37.20 per barrel.

First Published on Oct 5, 2020 09:08 am

tags #International Markets #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.