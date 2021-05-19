MARKET NEWS

US postpones ban on China stocks with military ties

The Biden administration review will also look at whether the policies against Chinese companies should be reworked, or even revoked.

Moneycontrol News
May 19, 2021 / 12:41 PM IST
(Image Source: Reuters)

The US Treasury on May 19 extended the deadline on the ban of trading of companies on US exchanges that have ties with the Chinese military.

The ban, which was put forward by the Donald Trump administration in November 2020, was to come into effect from May 27. As many as 44 Chinese companies, including Huawei and Hikvision, were on the blacklist. The effective date for the new restrictions has now been postponed to June 11.

The Biden administration review will also look at whether the policies against Chinese companies should be reworked, or even revoked.

Earlier this month, US agreed to remove Hong Kong-listed Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi from the blacklist. Meanwhile, the New York Stock Exchange shot down three other Chinese telecommunications companies and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7 to delist the trio.
