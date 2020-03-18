App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US markets open sharply lower; Dow Jones falls over 1,300 pts

On March 17, the White House sought a stimulus package ranging anywhere between $850 billion to $1 trillion, to bolster the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US markets opened sharply lower on March 18, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding 1,357.68 points or 6.39 percent to open at 19,879.70, while S&P dropped 36.99 points or 5.42 percent to open at 2,392.20.

This comes after the indices were able to recover some ground a day ago. Trading on the US markets was halted thrice this month after key indices hit lower circuit, triggering a 15-minute halt.

On March 17, the White House sought a stimulus package ranging anywhere between $850 billion to $1 trillion, to bolster the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Trump administration is mulling ways to cushion the economic impact of the outbreak, the proposed stimulus package being the latest one.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 07:06 pm

