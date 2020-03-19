App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US markets open in the red; Dow Jones down 0.42 percent

This comes after the Dow on March 18 plunged more than 2,300 points at the lows before finishing down about 1,300 points at 19,898, the first close below 20,000 for the index since February 2017 .

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
The US markets on March 19 opened in the red again, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 83.86 points or 0.42 percent at 19,815.06 and the S&P 500 down 8.73 points or 0.36 percent at  2,389.37.

This comes after the Dow on March 18 plunged more than 2,300 points at the lows before finishing down about 1,300 points at 19,898, the first close below 20,000 for the index since February 2017 . The S&P 500 closed at 2,398, down abotu 131 points or over 5 percent.

Moves on March 18 by the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank to pump hundreds of billions of additional euros and dollars into the financial system gave markets an early lift in Europe. But the optimism was short lived as more companies flagged a hit to business from the pandemic.

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 07:05 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #S&P 500 #stocks #US markets

