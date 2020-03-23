App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US markets open in the red despite Fed action; Dow Jones falls 364 points

This, even as the US Federal Reserve announced a varied range of programs earlier in the day in order to aid markets function more efficiently amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The US markets opened in the red on March 23, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 364.21 points or 1.90 percent at 18,809.77 and the S&P 500 shedding39.18 points or 1.70 percent to open at 2,265.74

The American central bank said it would buy as much government-backed debt as needed to keep the financial markets going.

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 07:09 pm

tags #Dow Jones industrial average #Markets outlook #S&P 500 #stocks #US markets

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.