US markets open in the red despite Fed action; Dow Jones falls 364 points

The US markets opened in the red on March 23, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 364.21 points or 1.90 percent at 18,809.77 and the S&P 500 shedding39.18 points or 1.70 percent to open at 2,265.74.

This, even as the US Federal Reserve announced a varied range of programs earlier in the day in order to aid markets function more efficiently amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The American central bank said it would buy as much government-backed debt as needed to keep the financial markets going.