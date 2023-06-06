US markets on the brink of 'Mother of all Melt-ups', says Yardeni Research

Yardeni’s call on S&P500 bottoming out last October seems to have played out

Yardeni Research, a sell-side consultancy headed by noted economist and investment strategist Ed Yardeni, has suggested that the US stock markets could be on the verge of a massive market upswing.

They are seeing a MAMU or a Mother of All Melt-ups, a term Yardeni Research coined in 2013, when the US was facing a “fiscal cliff” with tax-cuts ending and government-spending cuts. The consultancy expected the money pumped in by the US Federal Reserve over the previous four years to cause a surge in the market or a MAMU.

A melt-up is when the stock market keeps going up, ignoring all the bad news and pulling in more investors who were previously sceptical. A melt-up is usually driven by irrational factors such as greed and fear and therefore can lead to a sudden, unpredictable meltdown.

On June 6, the consultancy tweeted, “After recent market developments, could we be on the brink of another MAMU?”

Yardeni Research, which believes S&P 500 bottomed out in October 2022 and has a contrary call on S&P 500 touching 4,600 by the year end, hopes the target isn’t reached too soon. “MAMUs typically occur at the end of bull markets, not at their start,” the consultancy’s Twitter handle posted, on June 6.

According to Yardeni Research, the previous ‘melt-up’ ended in early 2020 due to the pandemic. A new MAMU emerged immediately after, following the Fed’s quantitative easing (QE4ever), and that concluded in January 2022.

The consultancy posits that another MAMU could be underway with all the stocks that allow a play on the Artificial Intelligence-frenzy taking the lead.

Yardeni’s call on S&P500 bottoming out last October seems to have played out. The tweet elaborated, “Notably, the S&P 500 reached a new 2023 high, validating our call that it bottomed on October 12. It has surged 19.7% since then, while the Nasdaq bottomed on December 28 and has risen 29.6% since. Impressive gains indeed!”

The consultancy called attention to “noteworthy shifts in market dynamic”. The tweet said, “The latest bear market ended with significantly higher valuation multiples. The forward P/E of the S&P 500 rose from 15.1 to 18.3, and the MegaCap-8's forward P/E reached 29.6.”

MegaCap-8 stocks include Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Neftlix, NVIDIA and Tesla.

It added, “Keep an eye on the MegaCap-8 stocks, as their market cap has surged a staggering 58.1% since January 5. They now account for a record 26.6% of the S&P 500's market cap.”