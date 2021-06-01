US & Japan only markets trading at a premium to India: Motilal Oswal

When the Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and the Nifty hit their record high in February 2021, nobody would have imagined that the coming few months were going to be a bumpy ride.

The market had a lot of positives in February with COVID cases declining, the economy reopened, a boost provided by Budget 2021 that brought infra, power and manufacturing sector in focus and foreign funds pouring in.

March also ended on a positive note for the market but in April, when COVID cases started to rise, it ended its two-month winning streak.

Nifty oscillated about 900 points before closing 60 points, or 0.4 percent, lower month-on-month (MoM) at 14,631.

Among sectors, metals (up 22 percent), healthcare (up 10 percent), and telecom (up 4 percent) were the top performers in April. On the flip side, real estate (down 7 percent), PSU banks (down 5 percent), capital goods (down 4 percent), and consumer (down 4 percent) were the top laggards.

India remained one of the market laggards in April.

"In April 2021, key global markets like Taiwan (up 7 percent), the US (up 5 percent), the UK (up 4 percent), Korea (up 3 percent), MSCI EM (up 2 percent), and Brazil (up 2 percent) closed higher in local currency terms. However, Japan (down 1 percent), India (down 0.4 percent), and Russia (down 0.4 percent) ended lower," said the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal.

"Indian equities are trading at 20.4 times FY22E earnings. The US and Japan are the only markets trading at a premium, while other key markets continue to trade at a discount to India," said the brokerage.

Over the last 12 months, the performance of MSCI India (up 47 percent) mirrors that of the MSCI EM (up 46 percent). Over the last 10 years, MSCI India has outperformed MSCI EM by 112 percent. In P/E terms, MSCI India is trading at a 77 percent premium to MSCI EM, above its historical average of 57 percent, Motilal Oswal pointed out.

India's market-capitalisation (m-cap) topped the $3 trillion mark on May 21, making it the eighth largest market in the world.

India’s share in the world m-cap stands at 2.4 percent, its historical average. Over the last 12 months, m-cap for the world increased 49.5 percent ($37.4 trillion), while the same for India rose 61.8 percent, Motilal Oswal pointed out.

Motilal Oswal underscored that Nifty's valuations are above historic averages.

"The Nifty trades at a 12-month forward P/E of 20.1 times, a 7 percent premium to its LPA. P/B, at 2.9 times, is at a 14 percent premium to its historical average. Nifty’s 12-month trailing P/E, at 26.6 times, is at a 32 percent premium to its LPA of 20.1 times. At 3.2 times, Nifty’s 12-month trailing P/B is above its historical average of 2.8 times," said Motilal Oswal.

