US-Iran geopolitical tensions: How to prepare your portfolio for the worst

• Iran declared it would no longer abide by any of the restrictions imposed by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal – including limitations on its enrichment of Uranium.

• In the early hours of Wednesday (08-Jan-2020), Iran launched missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq in retaliation.

After Iran's attack, Mr Trump's speech indicated a softened stance of no further military confrontation with Iran and said he was ready to embrace peace. While no one knows exactly how future events can unfold, at the current juncture, the US and Iran appear to have stepped away from the brink of a full-blown conflict. The last few days have seen a surge in gold and crude oil prices internationally and heightened volatility in equities. The Nifty on January 6 was down by 1.9 percent on concerns of a possible increase in oil price. On January 7, Nifty was up 0.5 percent. On January 8, Nifty was down 0.2 percent. On January 9, Nifty was up by 1.6 percent. The below post, more than our outlook on the event, is a peek into our thought process on how to approach such "crisis-like" events which is a perennial part of equity markets. Should you be worried about the volatility? The Nifty on 06-Jan-2020 was down by 1.9 percent. First, let us put this in perspective. Since 1991, there have been ~540 days out of 7,060 days where markets have fallen much more than 2 percent – i.e. around 8 percent of the time. In other words, a daily fall of more than 2% has happened once every 13 days since 1991. Sounds pretty common right! Thankfully, now that you have had a peek at stock market history, you know this volatility is business as usual for equity markets. Hey, but what about the US-Iran tension that the market is worried about? Again let us put these "market scary" events in perspective. Do these events impact an investor in the long-run? Major events that happened in the last 15 years (Jan-05 to Dec-19). Unnerved by all this, an investor who simply decided to stay invested in the markets, ended up getting a 606 percent return, or 13.9 percent, CAGR (Nifty 50 TRI). The simple realization is that almost every year we have a few events about which the market is worried. We are never "crisis-less". Some lead to temporary corrections, many don't. The keyword here is 'temporary'.

The same story of equities providing decent long term returns despite the scary headlines has held true for the last 30 years!

So here is the simple essence –

Market corrections do not equal financial loss…unless you sell!

All that is fine. But what if this turns out into a full-fledged war? What will be the impact on markets?

While the previous periods of similar geopolitical events suggest that the impact on markets usually tend to be short-lived, the honest answer is “We don’t know how the event will unfold. Most importantly, even if we somehow knew that we still wouldn’t be able to predict how the markets will respond to that. I can’t recall ever once having seen the name of a market timer on Forbes’ annual list of the richest people in the world. If it were truly possible to predict corrections, you’d think somebody would have made billions by doing it.” – Peter Lynch

In our view, while equity markets track underlying earnings growth over the long run, consistently predicting market movements in the short term is next to impossible.

Let us explain why we don’t attempt to predict such events. There are essentially two challenges

1. Geopolitical events by their nature are unpredictable Think about it. Honestly, do you think anyone out there knows what Mr Trump plans next? 2. Market’s reaction to war and geopolitical crises can be counter-intuitive It’s difficult to predict how investors will react to such events as so much of the market’s reaction to these events is context-dependent. Sometimes the market response to events can be just the opposite of what you think.

We cannot predict but we can prepare:

While it is extremely disappointing to hear the truth that we can’t predict the short-term movements of equity markets, the paradox is that the more you realize you don’t have control over the market in the short run, the more you actually gain control.

Come again. How in the world does that work? Simple. Because you now suddenly start thinking of a strategy to “prepare” for a wider range of outcomes rather than for a single outcome that you are trying to predict. Fair enough. So how do we prepare?

First the basics,

1. Make sure the money for goals needed in the next 5 years is not into equities

2. Make sure you have an emergency fund (preferably via safe liquid funds) to cover for at least 6 months of your expenses

3. Is your current asset allocation i.e your split across various asset classes such as equity, debt, gold etc. in line with your risk appetite (if you are panicking right now, then most likely it’s not)

Now to the actual plan.

If the whole US-Iran tension subsides, then it is life as usual.

Simply, leave your portfolios untouched to compound in peace.

What if markets start to fall due to some unexpected turn of events? Should you sell now and enter later?