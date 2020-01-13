US-Iran geopolitical tensions: How to prepare your portfolio for the worst

An investor who simply decided to stay invested for the past 15 years in the market, ended up getting a 606 percent return or 13.9 percent CAGR (Nifty 50 TRI).
Arun Kumar
Unless you are living under a rock, by now you should know about the US-Iran tension.
Here is a quick summary:
• Iran declared it would no longer abide by any of the restrictions imposed by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal – including limitations on its enrichment of Uranium.
• In the early hours of Wednesday (08-Jan-2020), Iran launched missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq in retaliation.
• After Iran’s attack, Mr Trump’s speech indicated a softened stance of no further military confrontation with Iran and said he was ready to embrace peace.
While no one knows exactly how future events can unfold, at the current juncture, the US and Iran appear to have stepped away from the brink of a full-blown conflict. The last few days have seen a surge in gold and crude oil prices internationally and heightened volatility in equities.
The Nifty on January 6 was down by 1.9 percent on concerns of a possible increase in oil price. On January 7, Nifty was up 0.5 percent. On January 8, Nifty was down 0.2 percent. On January 9, Nifty was up by 1.6 percent.
The below post, more than our outlook on the event, is a peek into our thought process on how to approach such “crisis-like” events which is a perennial part of equity markets.
Should you be worried about the volatility?
The Nifty on 06-Jan-2020 was down by 1.9 percent. First, let us put this in perspective.
Since 1991, there have been ~540 days out of 7,060 days where markets have fallen much more than 2 percent – i.e. around 8 percent of the time.
In other words, a daily fall of more than 2% has happened once every 13 days since 1991.
Sounds pretty common right!
Thankfully, now that you have had a peek at stock market history, you know this volatility is business as usual for equity markets.
Hey, but what about the US-Iran tension that the market is worried about?
Again let us put these “market scary” events in perspective. Do these events impact an investor in the long-run?
Major events that happened in the last 15 years (Jan-05 to Dec-19). Unnerved by all this, an investor who simply decided to stay invested in the markets, ended up getting a 606 percent return, or 13.9 percent, CAGR (Nifty 50 TRI).
The simple realization is that almost every year we have a few events about which the market is worried. We are never “crisis-less”.
Some lead to temporary corrections, many don’t. The keyword here is ‘temporary’.
1. Geopolitical events by their nature are unpredictable
Think about it. Honestly, do you think anyone out there knows what Mr Trump plans next?
2. Market’s reaction to war and geopolitical crises can be counter-intuitive
It’s difficult to predict how investors will react to such events as so much of the market’s reaction to these events is context-dependent. Sometimes the market response to events can be just the opposite of what you think.
Come again. How in the world does that work?
Simple. Because you now suddenly start thinking of a strategy to “prepare” for a wider range of outcomes rather than for a single outcome that you are trying to predict.
Fair enough. So how do we prepare?
First the basics,
2. Make sure you have an emergency fund (preferably via safe liquid funds) to cover for at least 6 months of your expenses
3. Is your current asset allocation i.e your split across various asset classes such as equity, debt, gold etc. in line with your risk appetite (if you are panicking right now, then most likely it’s not)
While there is overwhelming evidence that no one can predict, you realise that actually, you did predict the fall.
If only you had listened to your own intuition and sold out.
Any further fall and you are convinced – to hell with this “can’t predict” crap. And you utter the most dangerous words, “Let me move out and enter later”
The remaining part of the story is common folklore on why investors don’t make returns in equities, blah blah…
The biggest issue in getting out is to again get back into equity markets. Even if you are right the first time, to get back in, you need to be right twice.
And while we imagine the equity market trajectory to be a simple straight line, there are too many false upsides during a fall. This lulls you into complacency (read as “I have seen this before”), and when the actual recovery happens, you think it’s yet another false rally and by the time you realise this one is the real one, it is usually too late.
So how do we handle this?
When it comes to decision-making, less is more and you need to reduce the number of decisions to be taken. Most importantly you need to have a clear pre-decided plan on WHEN and WHAT decision to take.A simple plan might look like:
1. If the market falls by 10% then I will…
2. If the market falls by 20% then I will…
3. If the market falls by 30% then I will…
4. If the market falls by 40% then I will…
5. If the market falls by 50% then I will…Here is what a sample plan might look like..(this can be customized based on your risk profile, time frame and plan)
• 10% fall – No action
• 20% fall – Move 20% from debt portion (intended for tactical allocation) to equities
• 30% fall – Move 30% from debt portion (intended for tactical allocation) to equities
• 40% fall – Move 40% from debt portion (intended for tactical allocation) to equities
• 50% fall – Move 10% from debt portion (intended for tactical allocation) to equities
This will ensure that you are better prepared to take advantage of the market if it falls further.
Now is this easy to pull off?
To be honest, most of us will end up being more fearful than we expect when our portfolio is falling.
Worst case if you fail to stick to the plan, you can always go back and find out what really happened. And maybe all along, you had overestimated your ability to handle a falling market. So the next time, this can serve as a good reminder to go for a more conservative portfolio.
While we have no clue how the US-Iran tension will pan out, even if there is a fall, as long as you have your plan ready and the discipline to execute it, you can convert this into an opportunity rather than a crisis.
Remember…“All past corrections look like opportunities while the current ones always look like a crisis”
Do you have your plan ready, yet?
(The author is Head of Research at FundsIndia.com)
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.