US in throes of credit crunch as bank deposits shrink $1 tn: Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson

Shivam Shukla
Apr 18, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST

Wilson's concerns are supported by recent data showing that credit availability for small businesses has seen its largest drop in 20 years as per a recent survey from the National Federation of Independent Business, alongside the highest interest rates seen in 15 years.

Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist Mike Wilson has warned in a recent note that the US is experiencing a credit crunch, with data showing that banks are tightening their lending purse.

The credit crunch appears to have stemmed from the fallout of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and is causing banks to scramble to offset a breakneck pace of deposit flight. Wilson notes that $1 trillion in deposits has been withdrawn from the US banks since the Federal Reserve began raising rates a year ago. More specifically, they show the biggest two-week decline in lending by banks on record, as they simultaneously sell mortgages and treasuries at a record pace to offset deposit flight.

"To those investors cheering the softer-than-expected inflation data last week, we would say be careful what you wish for. Falling inflation last week, especially for goods, is a sign of waning demand, and inflation is the one thing holding up revenue growth for many businesses." he said.

