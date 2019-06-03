App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US GSP benefit withdrawal: adverse implications for engineering & chemical sectors

As per Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), this step removes duty free benefits amounting to $ 290 million annually which though translates to just 5 percent of the duty free exports but in terms of export competiveness can have a huge implication.

Anubhav Sahu @anubhavsays
Trump administration has scrapped the preferential trade treatment for India which impacts export worth $6.4 billion – broadly amounting to 12 percent of the Indian total exports to the USA. As per Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), this step removes duty free benefits amounting to $ 290 million annually which though translates to just 5 percent of the duty free exports but in terms of export competiveness can have a huge implication. It impacts wide number of sectors, prominent ones are from the engineering and chemical value chain. Following graphic provides a snapshot of Indian exports to the USA from such select product categories in recent times.

US GSP removal
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 04:57 pm

