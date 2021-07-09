MARKET NEWS

US Fed's monetary policy to give direction to gold price, going ahead

It is likely that central banks may take a cautious approach amid persisting virus risks. The quick spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus has forced authorities to impose stricter restrictions hampering economic activity, said Ravindra Rao of Kotak Securities.

Ravindra Rao
July 09, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST

After a sharp correction late last year, gold witnessed a roller-coaster ride in the first half of 2021. After starting the year on a firmer note, gold plunged sharply in Q1 only to be followed by a sharp recovery in April and May but witnessed an equally sharp sell-off in the month of June.

Gold corrected sharply late last year as signs of progress on the vaccine front for coronavirus led investors to move out of the safety of the metals and invest more in growth sensitive asset classes. Hopes of global economic recovery and reduced stimulus measures pressurised the US dollar.

Gold, however, regained some ground as resurgence of virus cases and slow and uneven vaccination roll-out eased market worries about quick economic recovery and made a ground for central banks and governments to continue with stimulus measures.

Gold’s upward momentum, however, came to a sudden halt as the US Fed made a sharp turn in its monetary policy stance. After projecting no rate hike until 2023 at its March meeting, the latest Fed projections show the possibility of two rate hikes by end of 2023. The Fed's projection has fuelled a new debate as to how soon the central bank may start to tighten monetary policy. Market players reacted sharply to the key economic indicators and central bank's comments as they assessed Fed’s monetary policy stance.

Individually, the trend in the US dollar has been one of the key price determining factors for gold and may continue to impact the metal in months to come. The US dollar started the year on a firmer note amid optimism about the US economy as the vaccination drive picked up pace while the Biden administration announced further measures to support economic activity.

The US dollar however lost some momentum as the Fed emphasised on keeping interest rates low for a long time. The US currency picked up pace again as Fed’s projection fuelled expectations of monetary tightening while other central banks maintained their dovish stance amid persisting virus challenge.

Going ahead, the key factor affecting gold will be the outlook for monetary policy of the Fed and other major central banks. With pickup in economic activity and sharp surge in inflation pressure, market players expect the Fed to act soon. However, it is likely that central banks may take a cautious approach amid persisting virus risks. The quick spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus has forced authorities to impose stricter restriction hampering economic activity.

Economic recovery has been uneven as is evident from mixed economic data. So there is a good possibility that gold may continue to trade within a broad range unless there is an explicit signal by the Fed that it is going to raise interest rates soon.

The author is CMT EPAT, VP, Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Ravindra Rao Ravindra V Rao is the Head - Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.
first published: Jul 9, 2021 12:32 pm

