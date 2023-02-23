 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US Fed, RBI make markets smell the coffee on policy rates

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

Both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India have indicated rate hikes are not over yet, forcing markets to reconsider their recent optimism

The markets’ optimistic bets on potential rate cuts in late 2023 have been crushed. The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting show that the US central bank is far from convinced about cooling inflation. In short, rate hikes may be smaller, but they won’t stop.

Until January, markets were pricing in the possibility of the Fed beginning to cut rates by the end of 2023, as its series of large hikes in 2022 was seen as pushing the US economy into a recession or in other words a "hard landing" for it.

Many were expecting that the Fed would be forced to turn around soon because of the expected recession. Benchmark bond yields had slipped, the S&P 500 showed resilience and the dollar lost some of its lustre.

The story was similar back home, as most in the market had concluded that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would stop after hiking the repo rate to 6.50 percent. Equity indices gained and the 10-year benchmark bond yield remained in a tight range.