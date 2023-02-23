US Fed, RBI make markets smell the coffee on policy rates

The markets’ optimistic bets on potential rate cuts in late 2023 have been crushed. The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting show that the US central bank is far from convinced about cooling inflation. In short, rate hikes may be smaller, but they won’t stop.

Until January, markets were pricing in the possibility of the Fed beginning to cut rates by the end of 2023, as its series of large hikes in 2022 was seen as pushing the US economy into a recession or in other words a "hard landing" for it.

Many were expecting that the Fed would be forced to turn around soon because of the expected recession. Benchmark bond yields had slipped, the S&P 500 showed resilience and the dollar lost some of its lustre.

The story was similar back home, as most in the market had concluded that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would stop after hiking the repo rate to 6.50 percent. Equity indices gained and the 10-year benchmark bond yield remained in a tight range.

But both the Fed and the RBI have forced markets to smell the coffee on monetary policy. Fed officials believe insufficient tightening can erode the early benefits of disinflation that are visible in the economy and some even believe that bigger rate hikes should not be ruled out. Related stories RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate reverse repo on February 24

US retail inflation rate was 6.4 percent for January 2023, consistently tapering off from the record high of 9.1 percent in July of 2022. That said, price pressures are way above the Fed's target rate of 2 percent and officials reiterated the need to get back to the target soon. "Participants noted that inflation data received over the past three months showed a welcome reduction in the monthly pace of price increases but stressed that substantially more evidence of progress across a broader range of prices would be required to be confident that inflation was on a sustained downward path," the Fed's minutes said. That means that the US dollar will continue to give returns that make emerging market currencies look less appealing in the wake of the extra risk investors take. Although the dollar's appreciating trend has slowed a bit, it is far from ending. Meanwhile, wealth erosion is rampant as equities come to terms with the reality of higher interest rates for longer from the US to India. Jehangir Aziz, the head of emerging markets at JPMorgan, in an interview to CNBC TV18, said the easing of the markets was not what the Fed wanted. "The market had probably moved too far away from the Fed and now it is gravitating towards it," Aziz said. State Bank of India's economic research wing believes that the Fed minutes make a "compelling case" for a 50-basis point (bp) hike in the funds' rate at the March meeting. A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. No wonder the India VIX, the fear gauge, surged more than 10 percent on February 22 and indices plunged in tandem. Both the 30-share BSE Sensex and the 50-share Nifty have lost more than 2 percent over the past two sessions. Foreign investors have pulled out $3.3 billion, so far, in 2023 from local equities and the outlook remains grim. Tighter for longer While the Fed hasn't minced words on inflation, the RBI's rate-setting committee is split on rate hikes. Two dissenting members want rate hikes to stop due to increasing worries over growth. But the overall stance is being seen as hawkish and another rate hike in April is being priced in by markets. "We now expect 4QFY23 average CPI inflation at 6% compared to RBI's 5.6%— making inflation average above 6% for the fifth consecutive quarter," analysts at Kotak wrote in a note. What does this mean for the markets? For the RBI, retail inflation above 6 percent is unacceptable since its target is 4 percent. To be sure, the central bank cannot be pulled up if inflation falls to 2 percent or surges to 6 percent since the target is a flexible band of 2-6 percent. Even so, the RBI's recent commentary suggests that it is worried about sticky core inflation which may stymie its efforts to bring retail prices closer to the target. That suggests the central bank is not done with rate hikes yet. "On the margin, the hawkish minutes may strengthen the conviction of some market participants that another 25bp hike is in the offing at the April meeting," wrote analysts at Nomura. This is bad for companies as the cost of capital is going up across countries. In essence, fundraising is expensive and so is investment. Therefore, companies would need to be completely confident of the demand to borrow and invest. When the earnings outlook is unclear, investors have begun to question the valuations ascribed to companies. "The market has to come to terms with hawkish central banks and inflation. Until then, it is tough to be bullish," said a fund manager.

