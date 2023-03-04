 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | This investment manager feels US Fed may cut interest rates by Q4CY23

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 04, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

"We are in the last leg of panic in the markets. We have already seen almost 17 months of subdued broader markets. The market cycles have become shorter now," said Divam Sharma, founder of Green Portfolio

"We believe interest rate cut should come in Q4 of this calendar year. Even the rate pause or a commentary towards growth concerns from US Fed should be positive for the markets," Divam Sharma, Founder of Green Portfolio told Moneycontrol in an interview.

He feels the markets are in the last leg of panic.

The key challenges in next financial year will be timelines for change in course of interest rates by US Fed, return of FPI money to Indian markets, and outlook for exports, says Sharma, who has over 13 years of experience in stock market investment management. Edited excerpts:

Do you expect interest rate cut towards end of this calendar year?