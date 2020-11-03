172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|us-election-2020-use-the-volatility-as-an-investment-opportunity-says-axis-amc-6059871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala: Webinar on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Election 2020 | Use the volatility as an investment opportunity, says Axis AMC

Axis added, regardless of who wins, investors should be careful not to make investment decisions solely based on the outcome of the presidential election.

Moneycontrol News

The US election outcome may cause short-term volatility in the Indian market and investors should use the volatility as an opportunity to invest, said a note from Axis AMC.

Axis said while Indian markets are attuned to global market events, the longer-term performance of Indian equities has been a function of the performance of the domestic economy rather than international forces.

"Indian equity investors may use any short-term market volatility resulting from the US election results to invest with a 3-5 year investment horizon," Axis AMC said.

Close

Axis added regardless of who wins, investors should be careful not to make investment decisions solely based on the outcome of the presidential election.

related news

"On average, there is very little difference in long-term equity returns whether the Republicans or Democrats are in power. Presidents do not operate inside a vacuum and there are many other factors that can influence markets such as valuations, interest rates and inflation, among other things," Axis pointed out.

As per the analysis of Axis AMC, markets seem to be pricing in a Trump victory.

Axis pointed out that the stock market has a strong track record of correctly predicting the outcome of presidential elections.

Historical trend, as per Axis, shows whenever US equities were up in the three months leading up to election day, the incumbent party won and whenever they were down, the incumbent party lost.

"Since 1932, this methodology has correctly predicted the winner 86 percent of the time or 19 of the last 22 presidential elections. So with the S&P 500 Index up around 4 percent since August, markets seem to be pricing in a Trump victory," Axis AMC said.

However, past performance is not a guide to future performance and may not be repeated.

Besides, up until mid-September, US equities have moved roughly in tandem with Trump’s re-election odds, as measured by election betting markets. But now these two indicators have started to move in the opposite direction (i.e.equities up and Trumps’ re-election odds down), Axis said.

Capture

Axis said although the stock market may be indicating a Trump win, beneath the surface, it is sending mixed signals. Stocks that are expected to benefit under Biden have surged as his lead in the polls has widened.
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 03:33 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Joe Biden #The India Factor #US Election 2020

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.