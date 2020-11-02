US Election 2020: Joe Biden victory could mean a strong rally in Indian market, say experts

It may be difficult to anticipate the outcome of the US Presidential Elections, but experts feel that from an Indian perspective, markets would cheer a Joe Biden win or at least have a positive impact on Indian market.

The US presidential elections entered its last stretch on Sunday with the two candidates, Republican incumbent Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, leaving no stone unturned to swing votes in their favour.

Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, and their campaigns made a last ditch effort to convince voters of their plans and policies if voted to power.

Indian market ran into rough waters in the last week of October largely on account of upcoming US Presidential Elections 2020 scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.

The US Congress will meet on January 6, 2021, to count the electoral votes and formally declare a winner – until then emerging markets, including India, could see some volatility.

Nifty50, which was trading smoothly above 12,000 levels in the second half of October, suddenly lost ground amid a rise in COVID-related cases as well as uncertainty around the US elections.

Also read: Donald Trump denies report that he would declare poll victory early, indicates gearing up for legal battle

“It is speculated that regardless of who clinches the crown of US President, elections will have a positive impact on Indian stock markets,” Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director at Alankit Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“The latest research reveals that if Biden comes to power by winning the White House, it is likely to benefit Indian investors by providing ‘potentially more favorable US trade policies and attract many newbies and experienced investors,” he said.

He further added that India is likely to emerge as one of the biggest beneficiaries in Asia pacific given that there is a divided house. “Broadly speaking, it will be a boon for Indian investors in terms of three factors like Fed policy, fiscal spending on infrastructure, and trade & foreign policy,” he said.

Historically, under a Democratic President (Joe Biden’s party) the S&P500 has given an 11% annual return versus under a Republican President the annual returns have been 7%, data from Vested Finance showed.

Indian market rallied after March 2020 on the expectations of change in government in the US and Biden’s victory. Trump’s victory will impact market sentiments and it may fall sharply, suggest experts.

Also read: Key legal battles shape upcoming presidential polls

“Biden's policies and proposals are favourable for Indian companies. Biden victory would mean a strong rally in the market as the economic stimulus will boost the market sentiments significantly,” Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities told Moneycontrol.

Technical Factors:

The Nifty50 started the month of October very strongly on the back of an expected economic stimulus in the US and positive sentiment in the Asian markets, but it failed to sustain above levels of 12,000.

The rise in volatility could take the Nifty50 towards crucial support levels which will be a good opportunity for long-term investors to buy their favourite stocks.

"In the coming week, we may see increased volatility and profit booking ahead of US elections and Nifty could retest the channel support which is now placed at 11350. On the higher side, the market may remain capped at resistance levels of 11750," Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Group

The Nifty has retraced the recent up move from 11790 to 12025 by 38.2 percent. Thus, 11550-11600 would be seen as an important support for the coming week.

“The rollover in Nifty is slightly higher than its 3-month average. However, FII’s have more shorts in the index futures segment at the start of the new series,” Ruchit Jain, Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“Due to the event ahead, how FII’s build-up further positions in the next few sessions which would be crucial to determine the near term trend,” he said.

Jain further added that if the index manages to hold its support of 11550-11600 and FII’s start covering their shorts and form longs, then we could see Nifty reclaiming the 12,000 mark in the coming series.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.