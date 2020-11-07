US Election 2020 | Biden's tax hikes might reduce incentive to invest in US equities: Mark Mobius

Veteran investor Mark Mobius said potential tax hikes by Joe Biden, who is leading the race for US President, might reduce incentive to invest in Wall Street.

A Biden presidency would be negative for US equities, but positive for other markets, the founder of Mobius Capital Partners told Bloomberg.

That will "be good for emerging markets and other global equities since there will be a retreat from the US market," he told the news agency.

The Democrat Presidential Candidate has called for increase in taxes on companies and wealthy Americans.

"The so-called wealth effect will be at play" in the US, Mobius said. "If the people who invest in the stock market expect that their wealth will be hit with higher taxes, they will restrain from investing," he added.

As of 8 am IST, Joe Biden has secured 253 electoral votes and incumbent US President Donald Trump has 214 electoral votes, according to NBC News.

Biden is leading by narrow margins in four states where the results have not been called - Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia.

An election outcome that is legally challenged would also add "more uncertainty" to the US equity outlook, Mobius told Bloomberg.

"Biden's program is to tax the 'rich' – i.e. people earning more than, say, $200,000 a year. These are precisely the people who would be most active in the stock market," he added.