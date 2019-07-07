'US dollar trading in oversold zone, expect a bounceback in coming week'

Manali Bhatia

As expected, in the previous week, US Dollar went through rough phase against Indian Rupee.

Strong technical structure and fundamental triggers worked in favour of rupee and decent appreciation of approximately 50 cents has been witnessed in Indian Rupee.

USD/INR Spot weekly chart

As far as coming week is concerned, traders can expect a bounceback in dollar. The previous target of “Head & Shoulder” pattern has been achieved and momentum indicators on daily chart are in slightly oversold zone and the currency pair is trading near support line.

Previous low of April 2019 (68.39) has already been tested. Interesting formation is shaping up in the currency pair. If we take weekly chart into consideration, in August 2018 rupee had shown major breakdown below 68.5 levels which resulted in depreciation of the currency till 74.49 and now the recent strength in Rupee has brought the prices again near break down point which is likely to act as strong resistance.

All such condition suggests that pull back is expected in USD in extremely short term till “Head & Shoulder” neckline and even till 20 Day Moving Average that is 69.1 and 69.3 respectively. Further strength in INR should be expected only if 68.15 trades on lower side until then, short term traders should focus on pull back trades.

Moreover, non-farm payroll data decreasing the possibility of urgent rate cut in US. Rate cut by Federal Reserve was one of the major reason for appreciation in Rupee which seems to be fading out after improved job data and this possibility of delay in rate cut is likely to help in bounce back in US dollar against rupee.

Keeping the above points into consideration traders can go short in 68.25 and 68 USD/INR weekly put option at 0.1100 and 0.0450 respectively to gain the premium amount.

(The author is Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.)