US Congress agrees to $900 billion COVID stimulus, but experts don't see much upside in Sensex; here's why?

US congressional leaders said on December 20 they had reached agreement on a $900 billion package, finally delivering the long-overdue stimulus package to help business and families struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports suggest the US lawmakers are set to vote Monday.

Indian markets have rallied to fresh record highs last week where the S&P BSE Sensex climbed Mount 47K while the Nifty50 also climbed 13700, but the Christmas week started on a weak note.

Bears took control of D-Street and pushed Sensex lower by more than 1200 points while the Nifty50 also close below 13400 levels – below crucial support levels.

Much of the rally seen in the market was driven by abundant liquidity in the system. Foreign investors have already poured in more than Rs 38000 crore in the cash segment of the Indian equity markets, so far in the month of December.

Vaccine news kept the momentum going for equity markets across the globe along with news of about the $900 billion US stimulus package.

“US markets have already risen on hopes of another US stimulus package and most of this event seems to be priced in for now. If anything other than ordinary is announced, only then will US bourses witness a significant rally based on stimulus measures,” Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Group told Moneycontrol.

“Also, if the stimulus is higher than expected then only there could be a bout of fresh buying in the markets. However, traders shouldn’t jump in as it could be a temporary rise,” he said.

Markets across the world which were trading around record highs got a jolt after media reports suggested that the new strain of the novel coronavirus in the UK has led to many European countries restricting travel to Britain.

In line with many other countries, India on Monday suspended all scheduled passenger flights to and from the UK between December 23 and 31.

"The new variant of the novel coronavirus in the UK spooked markets as we witnessed intense selling in pivotal throughout afternoon trade,” S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities told Moneycontrol.

The uncertainty on the new strain of COVID-19 virus could weigh on markets across the globe for some more time as it hits one basic assumption i.e. global growth recovery which could be pushed forward by few more quarters.

Investors are advised to stay on the sidelines for now until further clarity emerges as the market has already run up ahead of fundamentals.

“The market failed to show resilience to stay above 13,750 levels on Nifty. While it is subject to further price action evolution, the technical factors shifted after the sharp correction on Monday to support a further correction in the future,” Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical at CapitalVia Global Research Limited told Moneycontrol.

“Any corrective wave down should find support around 12990-12960. As such, we advise the traders to refrain from building a new buying position until we witness a correction till 12990-12960 level,” he said.

