'US-China trade war, if it happens again, to be more of a boon than bane for India after COVID-19'

Prakarsh Gagdani

With the US president talking about new tariffs on Beijing in the wake of the pandemic, another range of speculations has been ignited swirling up discussions over what could be the impact of the potential move over the various markets.

From the very beginning of the spread of the pandemic and the lockdowns across the globe, there were a lot of conspiracy theories. Some believed that this was a deliberate attempt by China to bring the world economy down so that they can become dominant in the global trade.

Some others believed that it was a bioterrorism experiment that went wrong. While a set of people believed that this was a deliberate attempt by China as a retaliatory action to the sanction that the US had imposed for the 4 years after the Trump administration in the nation. However, all of these are just theories and there is no supporting factual information around them.

But having said that, we also need to see that this is the time of elections and that the US would do something as a part of their strategy to put a blame on China and have more sanctions.

Let's not forget that if as the US president says the virus originated in China was a deliberate move, then they would have more information than what we have. Basically, even if there are allegations, there are a lot of places where China can get the benefit of doubt.

However, when it comes to India, there is not a direct impact of the sanctions on us. Though we might see a knee jerk reaction like we already saw SGX Nifty down by 5-6 percent and on Monday we might see markets going down, but I don’t think there is an impact on the Indian trade because of the sanctions in China.

On the contrary, for India there is an opportunity. We all know that China is the global manufacturing hub for the world. But after this entire COVID-19 episode, entire world at least for some time will be cautious of trading with China for all the practical reasons.

So I won’t say that a significant shift will happen from China because shifting your manufacturing is obviously not an overnight job. But we are speculating shifts in a few areas and if it is done in whichever few areas it is possible and if India manages to take even 5 percent of that shift it does, it will be a huge opportunity for us.

We as a country have been good friends with the US and with Europe so if India utilises this to its advantage and also if the government provides some boost to the manufacturing sector then there are good chances for India to become a favourable nation for exports compared to China. So I personally feel this is more of a boon rather than bane.

Though market may open down on Monday but that will be purely from a global knee-jerk reaction or some retraction because of a huge rally we saw in April making Nifty go up almost 20 percent, markets will be less affected from US-China feud.

The author is CEO at 5Paisa.com.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.