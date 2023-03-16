US banking crisis: System more resilient than 2008 but tools to contain it limited, says Larry Fink

The financial system is stronger than it was in 2008, during the Global Financial Crisis, but the monetary and fiscal tools to control the current crisis are fewer, pointed out American billionaire businessman Larry Fink.

In his annual letter to shareholders, the chairman and CEO of BlackRock pointed out that the private sector will now have to play a bigger role in economic growth and improving living standards.

Also read: SVB Collapse| Here's all you need to know

In his letter titled ‘The price of easy money – are the dominoes starting to fall’, Fink said that the tools available with the policymakers and regulators are limited to contain the current crisis, when compared to what they had in the 2008. The US banking crisis started to unfold with the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank and the Signature Bank, and investors pulling out money from US financials.

The US Federal Reserve and the US government have few options to ease this rout, according to Fink. The Fed cannot go easy on the rate-hiking cycle because of the persistent inflation and higher interest rates may keep the government from spending too generously, he pointed out. “As inflation remains elevated, the Federal Reserve will stay focused on fighting inflation and continue to raise rates. While the financial system is clearly stronger than it was in 2008, the monetary and fiscal tools available to policymakers and regulators to address the current crisis are limited, especially with a divided government in the United States,” he wrote. Related stories Larry Fink on the possible second, third domino in US banking and financial system

US Senate confirms Indian-American flight test engineer as Assistant Secretary of Air Force

Taking Stock | Market ekes out gains amid volatility; metals drag, realty up “With higher interest rates, governments can’t sustain recent levels of fiscal spending and the deficits of previous decades, the U.S. government spent a record $213 billion on interest payments on its debt in the fourth quarter of 2022, up $63 billion from a year earlier. In the U.K., as gilts plunged last fall following the announcement of significant unfunded tax cuts, we saw how swiftly markets react when investors lose faith in their government’s fiscal discipline,” he added. Also read: Lessons learnt from SVB fiasco: What savers and depositors in India must do Fink stated that the private sector needs to step up in such a scenario. “After years of global growth being driven by record high government spending and record low rates, the world now needs the private sector to grow economies and elevate the living standards of people around the globe. We need leaders in both government and corporations to recognize this imperative and work together to unleash the potential of the private sector,” he wrote.

Moneycontrol News