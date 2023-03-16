 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US banking crisis: System more resilient than 2008 but tools to contain it limited, says Larry Fink

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

The Chairman and CEO of BlackRock discussed the price of easy money in his annual letter to shareholders

(Photo by maitree rimthong/Pexels)

The financial system is stronger than it was in 2008, during the Global Financial Crisis, but the monetary and fiscal tools to control the current crisis are fewer, pointed out American billionaire businessman Larry Fink.

In his annual letter to shareholders, the chairman and CEO of BlackRock pointed out that the private sector will now have to play a bigger role in economic growth and improving living standards.

In his letter titled ‘The price of easy money – are the dominoes starting to fall’, Fink said that the tools available with the policymakers and regulators are limited to contain the current crisis, when compared to what they had in the 2008. The US banking crisis started to unfold with the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank and the Signature Bank, and investors pulling out money from US financials.