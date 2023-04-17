 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US banking crisis far from over, stocks can sink another 27%: Jeremy Grantham

Shivam Shukla
Apr 17, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST

Grantham’s warning of a deep recession is similar to the views of economist Nouriel Roubini, who recently cautioned investors of a painful stagflation-driven recession for the global economy due to the cold war between the US and China

Jeremy Grantham is well known for side-stepping the 2001 dot com bubble and timing the exact bottom of the 2008 crash.

Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham has warned that the US banking crisis is far from over and the world’s largest economy is on the verge of a deeper recession than anticipated. The Federal Reserve’s tightening can result in more Silicon Valley Bank (SVB)-like collapses, he has said.

The S&P 500, the index of 500 leading publicly traded companies in the US, will drop at least 25 to 27 percent to around 3,100 points and may only bottom out next year, the British market historian said in a recent interview to CNN.

He said the benchmark stock index could plummet more than 50 percent to around 2,000 points in a worst-case scenario. Grantham has been a vocal critic of the Fed and its monetary policy, voicing his opinion through several articles.

‘Back to the meat grinder’