'US and Iran may both want to avoid an escalation in tensions'

Crude oil prices fluctuated in the last few sessions as market players tried to assess the impact of the renewed US-Iran tensions.

WTI Crude was trading near $61 per barrel on January 2. A day later, a US drone strike killed a top Iranian commander, sending oil prices to a nine-month high of $64.72 on January 6. However, prices corrected to trade near $62.5 on January 7.

The Middle East is a major oil-producing region and any escalation there triggers supply concerns and pushes up crude prices.

As per US Energy Information Administration data, Middle East’s production stood at about 31.24 million barrels per day in 2018, accounting for 31 percent of the global output.

The US and Iran strife has been growing for the last few years, owing to Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. The US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran, leading to a sharp drop in Tehran's crude production and exports.

A string of incidents in the restive region in 2019, including the attack on Saudi oil facilities in September, kept tensions high.

The drone strike of January 3 escalated the stand-off, with both countries threatening attacks. The US has sent more troops to the region, while Iran has backed out from the nuclear deal that restricted its enrichment programme.

Will the situation worsen and what will be the impact on crude supply?

The US may step up pressure on Iran, which could affect production, already at a multi-year low. As per Bloomberg data, Iran's crude production was around 2.07 million barrels per day in November, the lowest since 1987.

Market players are also worried about a wider conflict in the region, which could severely hamper supply. But, the biggest oil producer of the region is Saudi Arabia a major US ally.

Also, Iran has on multiple occasions threatened to attack the Strait of Hormuz, a major transit route in the Persian Gulf. If Iran closes the shipping lanes, it will not only hit crude supply but the movement of cargo as well that will have a severe impact on the global economy.

On the whole, recent incidents have increased the risks for crude oil and these factors may keep a floor to price. A sharp up move, however, may come only if we see an escalation in tensions.

Iran is under severe economic pressure and may want to avoid a major conflict. The fragile state of the global economy and the possibility of higher crude prices may also keep other nations from getting involved in the US-Iran conflict. The US may also want to avoid a sharp spike in crude ahead of the presidential elections due later this year.

(The author is VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.)

