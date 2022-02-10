MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    US 10-year yield tops 2% for first time since August 2019

    Bond yields have been climbing as investors anticipate the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to tighten monetary policy to combat inflation with a rate hike starting in March

    Reuters
    February 10, 2022 / 09:39 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note topped 2% for the first time in 2-1/2 years on Thursday after data showed that inflation rose more than expected in January.

    The 10-year note yields hit 2.001%, before dipping back to be just below the key 2% level.

    Bond yields have been climbing as investors anticipate the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to tighten monetary policy to combat inflation with a rate hike starting in March, as well as expectations the central bank will begin to wind down its balance sheet.

    The Consumer Price Index rose 0.6% in January, and was up 7.5% for the year.
    Reuters
    Tags: #markets #stocks #United States #US Federal Reserve
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 09:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.